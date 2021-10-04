A never-before-seen Keith Haring mural is being unveiled this month in NYC

New Yorkers have the chance to see a never-before-exhibited artwork by one of the city's most iconic artists—but only for a limited time.

Keith Haring's "Fiorucci Walls" will be on display at New York City Center through the end of this year in its Shuman Lounge for performance attendees to see before their shows and during intermission.

Photograph: courtesy New York City Center

The mural was painted in 1983 for Milan-based designer Elio Fiorucci, who asked Haring to turn his store into a work of art, according to NYCC. To prep, Fiorucci stripped his massive 5,000-square-foot store for the canvas. Then on October 9, Haring and his friend and protégé LA-2 painted the shop across 13 hours to music by DJ Maurizio Marisco.

However, it was short-lived. The installation came down in 1984 but Fiorucci saved a panel of it, keeping it in storage until 1991 when he had it restored.

The mural is on loan from MACo Museum of Chang Mai, Thailand and will be up through the end of 2021. A series of portraits by Jeannette Montgomery Barron will be adjacent to the mural.

City Center will host four visit dates for the public to come in to view "Fiorucci Walls:"

Friday, October 29: Noon-6pm

Saturday, October 30: Noon-6pm

Friday, November 5: Noon-6pm

Saturday, November 6: Noon-6pm

During this time, NYCC will be holding its 18th Fall for Dance Festival with five unique programs—each featuring three different groups of artists and companies presented this year without intermissions—for the price of a movie ticket. There will be four NYCC commissions presented by tap dance superstar Ayodele Casel, modern dance legend Lar Lubovitch for New York City Ballet principal dancers Adrian Danchig-Waring and Joseph Gordon, and The Verdon Fosse Legacy reconstruction of a series of dances based on trios originally created for Tony Award-winning actor and dancer Gwen Verdon and feature New York City Ballet soloist Georgina Pazcoguin. The fourth, a co-commission with Vail Dance Festival, will be created by sought-after choreographer Justin Peck for New York City Ballet principal Tiler Peck and American Ballet Theatre principal Herman Cornejo.