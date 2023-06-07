A new affordable housing lottery opens in Greenpoint

A new affordable housing lottery has opened up for units in a desirable new skyscraper in Greenpoint.

Greenpoint Landing, a 22-acre, 10-building high-rise complex developing along the East River, just opened 316 affordable housing units at 35 Commercial Street. The apartments are still under construction, with an expected move-in date this fall. Each rental includes free broadband internet in-unit and common spaces, plus luxury appliances and finishings. The doorman building has a no-smoking and no-pet policy, but service animals and emotional support animals can live with their handlers. The property is steps from the waterfront promenade, with nearby transit options including the G train, B43 bus and East River Ferry.

Designed by Handel Architects, this new building pays homage to the Brooklyn neighborhood’s industrial roots, with a dramatic arched entrance leading to three private landscaped courtyards for building residents. Other amenities include an indoor and outdoor children’s play area, fitness center and lounge. When the building is finished, it will have a total of 374 affordable units.

Photograph: courtesy of Greenpoint Landing

All affordable units at Greenpoint Landing will be leased via lottery, which will be open to the public through July 31. To apply, potential renters must meet the income requirements of $17,006 - $167,750, which fluctuates with household size and unit square footage. 50% of the units are reserved for community board residents, 5% for city employees, 5% for tenants with mobility disabilities and 2% for those with vision or hearing disabilities.

Studio apartments start at $410, for single people with a household income of $17,006 - $29,670 or couples jointly earning $17,006 - $33,900. One bedrooms start at $521 for single people earning $21,223 - $29,670, two people earning $21,223 - $33,900 or a family of three earning $21,223 - $38,130. Those in higher income brackets can also apply for studios priced between $855-$1455 per month, plus one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

There's no fee or deposit required to apply to the housing lottery via NYC Housing Connect.