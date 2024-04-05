A new Black-owned dispensary just opened in Long Island City

At a time when weed dispensaries are taking over what feels like every other New York City block, it’s harder than ever to find the ones that are actually doing a diligent job and know what they’re doing.

Trends, a new Black-owned dispensary that opened in Long Island City on Thursday, is not just selling vetted, good quality stuff—they’re also giving back to their community.

Founded by two brothers raised in Queens, Trends occupies a 6,000-square-foot space that includes a 2,000 square-foot event space. The brothers, Rodney Carter Jr., a fitness expert and co-founder of Hurricane fitness, and Brandon Carter, who works as a software developer, once faced incarceration for weed-related offenses. Now, they run the newest and first Black-owned dispensary in Long Island City.

Photograph: Courtesy of Trends Dispensary

The brothers were able to get a cannabis license through The Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary, or CAUD, which is given to select business owners who have had criminal histories related to cannabis.

At the store itself, you can expect to find some of your favorite cannabis brands, including Issavibe, Smokiez, 1906, Rove and others. They’ll also have a wide selection of products including prerolls, concentrates, edibles, CBD and more. To see more of what they have in store, check out their website here.

In the spirit of social responsibility, Trends is working alongside Housing Works Cannabis Co., an initiative that supports LGBTQ people, combats homelessness, and supports people impacted by AIDS.

What makes Trends unique is not just their social model—they plan on providing a space for the community to come together, too. Their event space will host activities like elevated yoga, THC-infused couples massage classes, and infused dining experiences.

Trends is just one of many dispensaries that are building something positive after decades of strict policing around weed in New York. "For far too long, cannabis has been unjustly demonized, leaving a trail of lives impacted by stigma and misinformation. With the dawn of legalization in New York, Trends aims to challenge these misconceptions and elevate cannabis into a positive force for change,” says Rodney Carter Jr. “Our vision is to cultivate a space where education, culture, and social responsibility converge, empowering the LIC community and beyond."

The store will be open from 11am to 9pm at 27-25 44th Drive in Long Island City.