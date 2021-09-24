New York
A new 'circular store' is combating fast fashion in Brooklyn

The pop-up is run by ThredUp and Madewell.

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Vintage shopping has long been a Brooklyn past time, but two major brands are teaming up to push the joy of buying (gently) used closed even further. Madewell and thredUP, an fashion resale site, have launched a "Circular Store" in Williamsburg, selling exclusively secondhand clothes.

Located at 89 N. 6th Street, which is typically Madewell's Men's store, this Circular Store be the first-ever shop of its kind, thoroughly stocked with preloved Madewell styles via thredUP. Prices range from $10-40, and categories include denim, dresses, jackets and more.

ThredUP continues the circular concept by offering clean out kits at the store, to help shoppers keep their previously worn clothes in use, out of landfills, and sold to earn fashionistas a little cash, to well, spend at the circular store. 

Also part of the loop is keeping clothing in use, so an in-store mending station will allow people to bring their own clothes in need of some TLC and get the garments expertly repaired on-site. Clothes purchased in store can also be tailored. 

In order to promote the future of sustainable fashion, the pop-up shop will also host educational programming with local designers and sustainable brands, including upcycling and repair workshops with Patagonia. Stats about fashion waste and steps for creating a circular wardrobe will be shared throughout the store, with QR codes offering shoppers a deeper dive into how to buy, wear, care, and pass on your clothes for the planet.

The Circular Store will be open through October 31. 

      Loading animation
