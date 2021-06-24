New York
Timeout

Essential Worker Park
Photograph: Courtesy Governor Andrew Cuomo's Office

A new Essential Workers Monument and park is coming to NYC this fall

The park will include an eternal flame to symbolize New Yorkers' everlasting gratitude for essential workers.

By
Shaye Weaver
We owe so much to essential workers for getting us through the pandemic. They kept the city going when it was at its darkest. That's why New York State is adding a new monument and park dedicated to them at Battery Park City this fall.

This week, Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled renderings of Essential Worker Park and the Essential Workers Monument, which will be completed by Labor Day, September 6.

Essential Worker Park
Photograph: Courtesy Governor Andrew Cuomo's Office

The location in Battery Park City is right along the water with views of the Statue of Liberty—it's a pretty highly-trafficked area so very accessible to New Yorkers, state officials say.

The memorial consists of the "Circle of Heroes" design that will include a ring of 19 red maple trees (symbolizing the essential workers—nurses, doctors, healthcare workers, transit workers, police officers, EMTs and paramedics, firefighters, correctional officers, store employees, National Guard, government employees, building service workers, utility and communications workers, delivery drivers, teachers, sanitation workers, construction and manufacturing workers, food service workers and hospitality workers).

And there will be an eternal flame to symbolize New Yorkers' everlasting gratitude for essential workers.

The state broke ground in the park this week, beginning its construction.

Essential Worker Park
Photograph: Courtesy Governor Andrew Cuomo's Office

"In the beginning of the pandemic when people were told to stay home, essential workers went into work day after day, making sure their fellow New Yorkers were safe, fed and cared for," Governor Cuomo said. "While we will never be able to fully repay our essential workers, we can honor and celebrate them with this monument that will stand forever as a tribute to all that they have done for New York in our greatest moment of need and beyond. These heroes continue to inspire us every day and we are forever grateful for their service and sacrifice."

