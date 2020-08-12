A new farmer's market has opened in Astor Place

The greenmarket will take place on Tuesdays through November 24.

When it comes to shopping for fresh produce in the middle of a concrete city, New Yorkers will jump at any opportunity to hit up an open-air farmers market. Currently, that city fixture has become even more cherished, as many feel more comfortable browsing for heirloom tomatoes and tender lettuce outdoors rather than in.

Now, Manhattanites will have another place to shop for fruit al fresco. This time in the heart of Astor Place.

Astor Place Greenmarket, made possible by GrowNYC and the Village Alliance, will be popping up every Tuesday on the south plaza at Astor Place. At the market, you’ll find locally-grown vegetables, orchard fruits, baked goods, cider, jams, maple syrup and honey from local farmers.

Vendors include: Kernan Farms Vegetables from Cumberland County, NJ; Remsburger Honey & Maple Honey & maple syrup from Dutchess County, NY; Wilklow Orchards Orchard and small fruits, vegetables, cider, baked goods and jams from Ulster County, NY.

For locals who used to frequent GrowNYC’s now-defunct greenmarket at St. Mark’s Church in the Bowery, this is an ideal alternative.

The Astor Place Greenmarket will run Tuesdays through November 24, from 8am to 5pm.

GrowNYC, the nonprofit group that’s also behind the popular farmers markets in Union Square, Tompkins Square Park, Tribeca, Grand Army Plaza and Fort Greene Park, has ramped up safety measures for all of its markets to comply with social distancing protocols and avoid overcrowding. You can find those updates here.

