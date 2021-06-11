A new immersive Basquiat exhibition is coming to NYC next year

2021 may be the summer of Van Gogh—with not just one but two immersive exhibitions featuring his work now on view in the city, but next year could be all about Basquiat.

A new exhibition featuring 200 never-before-seen and rarely seen works by Jean-Michel Basquiat called “Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure” is set to open in early Spring 2022 at the Starrett-Lehigh Building in Chelsea.

The exhibition will feature a wide range of mediums including paintings, drawings, multimedia, ephemera and artifacts to provide larger context to the work of one of the world’s most famous artists. Alongside that theme of a greater intimacy, the exhibition was actually conceived by the artist’s sisters Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveaux, who run The Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat along with their stepmother Nora Fitzpatrick.

“We wanted to bring his work and personality forward, in a way only his family can, for people to immerse themselves in,” shares Lisane. “We want this to be a multi-dimensional celebration of Jean-Michel's life."

You can find out more information on the sure-to-be-blockbuster exhibition on the show’s official site. The site also reveals that the show’s title comes from a 1987 painting completed by Basquiat called “King Pleasure,” the name of a bartender-turned-vocalist whose 1952 song “Moody’s Mood for Love” brought him a new level of fame.

The exhibition will be sponsored by Spotify and Phillips and presented in collaboration with the buzzy art exhibitors Superblue.