The segment will make dining out in NYC even more fun.

Dining out in New York City is about to get even more exciting!

A new monthly segment from News 12 New York and Time Out New York, called “Local Eats,” will help you decide where to eat and what to order, as well as tell the stories of local restaurants their chefs and more.

News 12 New York will produce and air the segment beginning in September—and it's hosted by yours truly (Shaye Weaver, Editor of Time Out New York)!

Also airing each weekend, there will be a “Weekend Top Picks” list that will help viewers decide where to dine out, as part of the “Local Eats” partnership. The first of the series launches this weekend on News 12 New York.

“As partners, we share our mission to celebrate local chefs and restaurants and we are looking forward to sharing our recommendations and insights across our own digital channels and News 12 New York channels,” says Will Gleason, Content Director, Americas at Time Out New York.

Audrey Gruber, VP News & Assistant GM for News 12, says that Time Out New York "does a wonderful job serving up where to go and what to eat through their editorial lens," so it's a "natural fit" for News 12 New York’s audience who want to know what local restaurants to support.

Like you, we’re craving the best food NYC has to offer, so we can’t wait to tell you all about it on News 12 New York, so stay tuned!