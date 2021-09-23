New York
Timeout

Mural
Photograph: Courtesy Sally Rumble

A new Michael K. Williams mural is being unveiled in Fort Greene

The artwork depicting the late actor is set to be unveiled this Saturday.

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/b20db166-2aa2-4b93-bcd8-18b43b89731f.jpg
Written by
Will Gleason
A new mural depicting the late actor Michael K. Williams is set to be unveiled in Fort Greene this Saturday. 

The depiction of the Brooklyn-born actor, who starred as Omar Little in The Wire, will cover a large portion of the brick wall located next to the subway stop at the corner of South Portland and Lafayette Aves. Painted in vibrant colors, the depiction of the actor’s smiling facade is meant to honor the artistic legacy of a Brooklyn-born artist. 

“The inspiration for the piece is to pay homage to a Brooklyn son, artist and activist who touched so many with his art and heart,” says Sally Rumble, the artist behind the mural. “I figured I could give back some of my art from my heart.”

Williams was found dead last Monday in Williamsburg at the age of 54. In addition to The Wire, he was known for hard-edged, incisive portrayals on shows including Boardwalk Empire, The Night Of and When We Rise. He received five Emmy nominations and was most recently seen on the new HBO show Lovecraft Country.

“More than an actor, Michael gave his all to the movement and as an activist myself, I recognized this which is why his passing is such a tremendous loss,” says Rumble.

An unveiling party for the mural will take place this Saturday with some of Williams’ family in attendance. The community block party will take place at Mo's Bar at 80 Lafayette Ave from 2pm until 8pm and will feature a live performance by the band Spanglish Fly, live Djs, food, drinks, vendors and more. 

The mural will be unveiled at 6pm.

