Photograph: Gary He

A new NYC food festival will celebrate the AAPI community

Taste of Asia will take place on October 6.

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
A brand-new outdoor fundraiser and tasting event will feature over thirty New York City restaurants in Madison Square Park, for an epic tasting event in the open air.
A Taste of Asia in NYC will celebrate the city's AAPI community through food, culture and more festivities. Slated for Wednesday, October 6, the evening's lineup, curated by Simon Kim of COTE Korean Steakhouse, includes beloved New York City restaurants like Wu's Wonton King, Chinese Tuxedo, Double Chicken Please, Di An Di, EN Japanese Brasserie, Falansai, Kopitiam, Mŏkbar, Nami Nori, Junoon, Madame Vo, Falansai, Nom Wah, Thai Diner and many more.

All eateries will serve bites from and inspired by the Asian continent, honoring the diversity and vitality of AAPI culture and cuisine.
Proceeds from the event, whose co-chairs include mega restaurateur Danny Meyer and fashion designer Phillip Lim, among others, will benefit City HarvestMadison Square Park Conservancy and Apex for Youth, which provides mentoring, educational and mental health services to underserved Asian and immigrant youth from low-­income families in NYC.
This will be one of the first major food events in the city since the start of the pandemic, and Kim wanted to create a platform for chefs to express solidarity with the AAPI community, which suffered from an increase of harassment and biased attacks over the past two years. 
The event will kick of 5:30pm for a premium tasting hour, with general admission opening at 6:30pm Tickets to the event start at $1000, but are fully tax-deductible. 

