A new outdoor biergarten just opened across from the Williamsburg Hotel

New Yorkers are embracing outdoor drinking and eating like never before right now, and biergartens offer the ultimate outdoor hang. There's usually an abundance of open-air space, you can enjoy strong brews and hearty food and, occasionally, there's a polka band. (Admittedly, you may have trouble finding the latter at the moment.)

Now, there’s a brand-new biergarten to hit up if you're looking to escape your apartment. N 11th Street Cookout has officially opened its gates in a massive lot across from Brooklyn Brewery, the Williamsburg Hotel and the Wythe Hotel.

The biergarten, set up on astroturf with enough picnic tables to comfortably seat 88 guests, was designed for the socially distanced era. Steve Brett, the general manager of N 11th Street Cookout, formerly headed up the Polish/Slovakian drinking den, Radegast.

At the on-site food truck, you’ll find ballpark-style food and snacks like cheeseburgers, hot dogs, soft pretzels, elote and fries.

As for brews, the menu is stocked with local breweries including Braven Brewing Co., Brooklyn Brewing Co., Five Boroughs Brewing Co. and Montauk Brewing Co.

The cocktail and bar program, designed by James Defoor (formerly of Greenwich Village bar Dante), has cocktails on the menu including mezcal mules, cold brew americanos and frozen drinks like passionfruit frosé and frozen hibiscus lemonade. (Don't forget, current New York regulations require a food purchase with beverages.)

The biergarten is open Monday through Friday from 4pm to 11pm; Saturday from noon to 11pm; and Sunday from noon to 11pm.

Back in March, Brett was set to open the doors on another project: bringing the Buffalo axe-throwing bar Hatchets & Hops to Williamsburg. As the month progressed and business plans were halted, however, the building’s landlord offered the opportunity to set up an outdoor pop-up in the vacant lot on which N 11th Street Cookout now resides.

N 11th Street Cookout is requiring no reservations to eat and drink and currently has no time limits in place. Masks are required upon entry and when walking around the space. All food and drink payments will be contactless. Air-conditioned portable bathrooms for customers are also available.

And great news for your pup: Dogs are also welcomed on a leash.

N 11th Street Cookout is located on the corner on N11th and Wythe Ave.

Most popular on Time Out

- 13 hidden patios, backyards and gardens for outdoor dining in NYC

- The highest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere is reopening for visitors

- Find out what your NYC building looked like in the 1940s

- Broadway shows now on sale for 2021

- Indoor gyms are reopening in NYC Wednesday

Share the story