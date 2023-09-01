A new queer art fair is coming to Bushwick

Bushwick circa 2023 may feel like a queer art fair in itself, but a brand new art and cultural festival is intentionally celebrating all thing queerness, art and community.

Queer Athena, which organizes LGBTQ+ community events throughout the city, is hosting the Queer Love & Sex Fair at gallery space and creative hub Brooklyn Art Cave on Saturday, September 16.

Local queer-owned and queer-run businesses and individuals will gather to discuss and celebrate taboo topics and help make folks more comfortable with their bodies, minds, and relationships, be it friendship or romantic.

Booths will offer locally made artwork, crafts, artisan-made products and more to purchase, and interactive games, raffles, food vendors, edible and infused products, a bar and more will be available at the nighttime market running from 6:30pm-11pm.

Guests can complete a scavenger hunt by visiting every booth art vendors in exchange for more raffle tickets. Raffle prizes include donated artworks from participating artists, Queer Athena swag, the novel Rainbow Plague by Lia Athena, and @PlantyZach's Corki Planters.

Early bird general admission starts at $8 via Eventbrite, with early bird VIP entry starting at $50. All guests must be at least 18 years old. Volunteers are also needed to help with the event, and helpers may be rewarded with free Queer Athena swag, like t-shirts and tote bags.