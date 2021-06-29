One of Lower Manhattan’s prime waterfront spaces is taking on a brand-new, warm-weather identity just in time for summer.

This Friday, Brookfield Place is gearing up to unveil “The Bungalow,” a new outdoor space with food, entertainment and more located in its Upper Plaza. (The same location that hosts one of the city’s best, under-the-radar ice skating rinks in the winter.) The new, beachy oasis is inspired by vacation retreats found in Montauk without, you know, having to suffer through the prolonged L.I.R.R. trip to get there.

“We created The Bungalow to serve as a retreat for those seeking a public space in the city to relax and enjoy being around one another after so much time apart. The concept was inspired by the atmosphere of a summer day in Montauk, spent under the sun with a refreshing cocktail and delicious food,” said Sara Fay, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Properties in a statement. “The Bungalow celebrates life in the city and creates a welcoming and fun experience for office workers returning to Lower Manhattan, tourists exploring the waterfront and everyday New Yorkers seeking out a new adventure.”

Image: Courtesy Tomorrow AB/www.tmrw.se

The palm-strewn pop-up will offer food and drink options, arts programming and plenty of waterfront drinks. Upon entering, you’ll be able to grab a specialty cocktail from the Tartinery Shack and bites from Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar, Olive’s, Umami Burger and more. In addition to on-site bocce courts and waterfront views, guests will be able to enjoy regular live music and DJs to really emphasize that out-of-town feel.



Weekly programming is set to kick-off at the new staycation-friendly destination on July 4 with Independence Day: Camp Bungalow, a special day of entertainment being produced in partnership with Camp: A Family Experience. The event will feature elevated takes on classic camping activities along with other fun offerings. More information, including details on upcoming events like happy hours, flower arranging and drink and draws, can be found here.