Red sauce and tarot readings pair so well together.

We predict a lot of tasty pasta in your future. That is if you snag tickets to this event.

The Standard East Village has partnered with the food-themed futuristic card deck, The Pasta Tarot, for red sauce celebrations throughout March.

Every Tuesday, the hotel's restaurant (formerly known as Narcissa, currently Partridge for the winter) will become an Italian American oasis with red checkered tablecloths, flickering candelabras, and plenty of nosy nonna vibes.

To eat, a $65 per person, four-course meal will include a shareable warm bread basket, salad, a choice of two pastas (penne alla vodka or orecchiette with broccoli rabe and sausage), plus two dessert options (chocolat pistachio cannoli or Italian ricotta cheesecake with blood orange compote.)

Photograph: courtesy of The Standard | Inside Partridge at The Standard East Village

While guests dine, The Pasta Tarot founders, Jeff Petriello, Rob Truglia and Lindsay Mound will be available on site to offer complimentary tarot readings all night, plus some vital information, like what pasta shape you most embody.

Guests will also be eligible to win quirky pasta-themed prizes, including The Standard x Jumbo pasta pool float (imagine lounging on a giant inflatable rigatoni or ravioli in your apartment), a Pasta Tarot Deck, or a scarf from The Pasta Tarot. Anyone can read from their own Pasta Tarot deck to take home, whether you're a beginner or an avid tarot reader.

“Think of each card like a piece of lasagna—layered with texture, ingredients, and substance for your enjoyment and enlightenment,” said Rob Truglia, Co-Creator of the deck.

Reservations for the recurring event on March 5th, 12th, and 26th are open from 5pm-10:30pm via Resy.