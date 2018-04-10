A photo booth for dogs is coming to Columbus Circle

Groom them, wax them, clip those nails and make sure they're on a high-protein veggie diet: Your doggie is about to get a glamour shot. On Wednesday, April 11 from 1–7pm, the Shops at Columbus Circle will host a free photo booth for dogs, cats and their owners. The National Pet Day promotion will let you take photos and video to music until you and your life companion are immortalized digitally.

The Shops are open to four-legged patrons (so long as they don't go in restaurants or the fancy Whole Foods), as evinced by this high budget and likely unnecessary video.

