A Pixar-themed mini-golf course is coming to NYC this summer

You'll be able to take photos with characters from Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc. and more

Your favorite Pixar characters are coming to Battery Park's Pier A this August as part of a Pixar-themed mini-golf course pop-up!

Starting August 1, Pixar Putt will be set up at the park with 18 fun and interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters, and icons from some of Disney and Pixar's most beloved films including Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Coco, A Bug's Life, Wall-E, and Inside Out.

Photograph: Courtesy Ryan Ammon

The course will be open seven days a week, Sunday to Thursday from 10am to 8pm (last entry is 6:30pm) and on Friday and Saturday from 10am to 10pm (last entry is 8:30pm), and will take about 2 hours to get through.

There will also be adult-only sessions available—Pixar Putt After Dark will take place on Friday and Saturday nights from 7 to 10pm for those Pixar/Disney fans 18 and older.

If you're worried about sharing mini golf clubs, Pixar Putt will sanitize all golfing equipment between users for every session every day and it'll cap the number of players on the course at all times, making room for distancing.

Photograph: Ryan Ammon

Tickets, which are $39.50 per adult and $29.50 per child, can be purchased by visiting pixarputt.com. There is also a family ticket bundle for two adults and two children that offers tickets at a discounted price. Tickets must be purchased before you arrive and it's already almost sold out for the first week of August.

After Pixar Putt wraps up its run in NYC on October 31, it will tour nationally in San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Chicago.