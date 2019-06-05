A Pokémon-themed pop-up bar is coming to NYC

Your Pokémon Go addiction is about to soar to new levels as the world of Pokémon comes to life courtesy of a one-time-only pop-up bar this fall. C'mon, what could be better than ditching your iPhone for the real thing as your crew competes to be the ultimate trainers of this league?

The event, which is coming to NYC on October 25, will be divided into seven unique regions (each lasting about two hours) where you will be able to hunt all the creatures you desire while swigging an immense variety of Pokémon-themed cocktails.

Not only will your playing abilities be put to the test, but show up in your most wacky, extra costume and you could be awarded best-dressed. You know we’ll be there in our finest game-themed attire—so don’t sleep on your outfit.

DJs will be spinning the hippest tracks as you spin around each division in a battle of the hottest hunter, and you might even win a division prize… And to ensure that the competition doesn’t become too fierce, there will be delectable cheeseburgers to nosh on while chatting up the other Pokémon-lovers.

Oh, and it gets even better: These toothsome bites resemble the characters themselves—complete with buns painted with the adorable faces you know all too well. Make sure you get your chance at IRL Pokémon fame by pre-registering for tickets online today. They run thirty-five dollars a piece.

Halloween is coming early this year, and we are totally here for it; So, buckle up for the ride of your video-game life.