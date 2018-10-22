A pop-up shop where everything costs $3 is coming to NYC

You may have heard of Brandless, the new product delivery service that cuts out middlemen and retail costs to sell you food and home goods—all marked at $3. To spread the word on their single-source mission of accountable, affordable goodies, Brandless is hosting a pop-up shop from Wednesday, October 24 through Tuesday, November 4 at the Milk Building (459 W 14th Street).

The website's vaguely Soviet ethos is to directly manufacture and distribute all their products, ensuring an even scale on pricing, quality and ethical control. It means less variety, and that you have to trust what you get, but it also saves you from reading Amazon reviews on soap, and, let's repeat: everything costs $3.

The exhibition will show off Brandless' entire catalogue (with items available onsite to order direct), and its mission of using ethical, environmentally-conscious materials. Participants can head to tasting stations and interactive exhibits on how Brandless uses environmentally and cruelty-free methods. Since its founding in early 2017, Brandless has donated one meal for every purchase on the site, and for anyone who uses the hashtag #brandlesslife over the life of the shop, they'll throw in another.

The Brandless pop-up is open from 9am–7pm daily through November 4. You can learn more here.