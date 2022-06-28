A puppy brunch is coming to Chelsea

Sunday brunch is about to get a lot cuter. Starting on Sunday, July 10 and running every Sunday through National Dog Day on August 26, HOWM Cocina + Cocktails is hosting Puppy Brunch! The Chelsea restaurant and bar will be encouraging pets and people to dine on dishes for both humans and their four-legged friends.

Menu items for people include avocado toast with pickled onion and chili oil, pan dulce French toast, a lox tostada with everything seasoning, and churro bites. For pets, the special menu includes doggy meatballs and a puppy frosty. The menu costs $40 and includes an entree and dessert for humans, plus the dog menu and a complimentary doggy bag with treats and goodies to take home.

Puppy Brunch will also host dog-friendly activities, like a brunch table just for pups by New York's Dog & Co, offering themed toys for purchase and play. The Foggy Dog will vend an assortment of patterned bandanas and Pride + Groom will host a pop-up pup beauty bar, complete with flugg-ups for dogs. A draw your own dog tutorial with a professional illustrator will also be offered, plus homemade dog treats, including mini sweet potato brunch tarts and yappy hour cups from Axel and Tia’s Pet Bakery.

If you're someone who cancels social plans because you'd rather stay home with your pet, you now have no excuse. 22% of the proceeds from each brunch will be donated to Animal Haven NYC so that even more pups up for adoption can find their forever homes.

