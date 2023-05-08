A queer speed dating event is traveling through New York

Online dating isn't for everyone, and for those who want to meet LGBTQ+ folks IRL, a new pop-up may help.

Oakland-based queer cocktail bar, Friends and Family, just announced that they’re taking its popular queer speed dating event on the road, starting in Los Angeles and landing in Manhattan and Brooklyn this June.

The Queer Speed Dating world tour may help you meet a partner, hook up, bestie or summer fling, and all are welcome to come mingle (even if you’re not single) for a good time, good drinks and good people. The event states that it’s “about creating connections, whether they’re romantic or platonic” encouraging all queer-identifying people (21 and older) to show up.

The tour schedule kicks off in New York on June 9 at the new James Beard Foundation at Pier 57 (Friends and Family was nominated for a James Beard Award in 2022 for “Outstanding Bar Program”). The world speed dating tour will then continue to Brooklyn, with events at Oddly Enough on June 11, Ursula on June 12 and Winona's on June 14.

Friends and Family Queer speed dating at Friends and Family in Oakland, CA

Those interested in participating in the speed dating can fill out a Google form online, though speed dating rounds will take place on a first-come, first-serve basis. Most venues hosting will offer drink specials, and a Friends and Family bar takeover will allow anyone who just wants to come hang to taste the California queer bar’s offerings. Walk-ins are welcome too.

Ford's Gin and Chambord Liqueur are helping to sponsor the events, and a portion of drink sales from each pop-up will be donated to the Transgender Law Center, the largest national trans-led organization advocating for trans rights.

And because we're living in 2023, merch will also be available for purchase! Hello Machine, a creator of queer-themed apparel, will offer special items, and it will be hard to leave without a souvenir.