A rare blue moon will light up the sky on Halloween this year

The spookiest day of the year may be lacking mega-costume parties and door-to-door trick-or-treating this time around, but nature is keeping the holiday far from lackluster.

Ever heard the expression "once in a blue moon?" Well, we're about to experience the rare lunar event that coined it. And on Halloween, no less!

A blue moon is the second full moon in one month, according to Farmers' Almanac, which can happen every two to three years. But for the first time in two decades, a blue moon is falling on Halloween, which only happens every 18 to 19 years. We’re not likely to see another one until 2039, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, making this Halloween way out of the ordinary.

If you're wondering what a blue moon looks like, no, you won't spot an illuminated, blue-tinted moon in the sky. The moniker is actually more about how infrequently it occurs, than its actual appearance.

Either way, mark your calendars and get ready for the wolves to start howling—even if those wolves are just New Yorkers in some extra furry masks.

Most popular on Time Out

- Find out what your NYC building looked like in NYC

- These New Yorkers created a real-life Mario Kart course through NYC

- The Metropolitan Opera is streaming modern operas every night this week

- There’s a pop-up bar modeled after a shipwreck on the Lower East Side

- What it’s like going back to a NYC museum for the first time since quarantine

Share the story