A re-creation of the World’s Fair is coming to Queens this spring

A colossal event from New York’s sacred past returns to Queens this spring. If your family is from New York, you may have heard your folks or grandparents speak about the New York World’s Fair held in 1964.

The historic event, stationed at Flushing Meadows, was the ultimate amusement park including rides and more than 140 pavilions, 110 restaurants and 45 additional attractions created by corporations. About 80 nations and 24 U.S. States were represented during this New York phenomenon.

Sadly, the fair closed in 1965, but thanks to the host of the LIC Flea and Astoria Flea and Food, the blast from the past returns this year. A re-creation of the fair will debut for two days in the parking lot of Citi Field on April 28 and 29.

The event, called The World’s Fare, will celebrate equality and diversity in New York City, showcasing 100 vendors of the food and art variety from different cultures. The grub is being curated by New York City’s leading tastemakers and a committee including renowned Chef Claus Meyer; author, journalist and culinary expert Jessica Harris; and street food guru KF Seetoh from Singapore.

“We are seeking to empower all the different cultures that make up the most diverse place on the planet and the timing could not be more important,” says CEO of the operation Joshua Schneps.

Aside from the eats, expect to see a full-lineup of music as well as art installations such as a 6-foot Unisphere made of LEGOs and Japanese calligraphy. Tickets for the fair range in prince from $19 to $199, and can be found here.

You won’t want to miss it.

