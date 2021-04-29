A restaurant on one of the world’s smallest aircraft carriers reopens in Harlem today

After debuting at the end of last summer, The Baylander Steel Beach is set to once again start welcoming guests for the summer season beginning tonight!

The unique restaurant and bar is located at West Harlem Piers in Upper Manhattan at 125th St and boasts a 4,000-square-foot outdoor deck where you can order lobster rolls, burgers and drinks. It’s located on a former Navy ship that was once used during the Vietnam War.

The less-than-a-year-old floating dining destination is a lot tinier than its more recognizable neighbor, The Intrepid, which is docked farther down the Manhattan coastline. (It’s a mere 125 feet compared to 820 feet) but it still played an active role when it was in operation, working to train helicopter pilots who needed to learn how to land on a boat.

Photograph: Courtesy Baylander Steel Beach

Cocktails available on the floating venue include some very maritime-appropriate concoctions including the Captain’s Colada with Bacardi superior rum, pineapple juice and coconut cream and the Steel Beach Margarita with Patron reposado tequila, fresh watermelon puree, cointreau and lime juice. Food includes burgers, hot dogs, fish tacos and a lobster roll.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylander Steel Beach (@baylandersteelbeach)

You’ll find Baylander Steel Beach at 125th St West Harlem Piers. After opening today, they’ll be open to the public from 3–9:30pm on Thursdays, 3–10pm on Fridays, noon to 10pm on Saturdays and noon to 9pm on Sundays.

