A sex-free ‘sex party’ is coming to Brooklyn

If sex parties intrigue you but you’re not ready to well, go there, a new event may be the perfect safe space to explore a sexy group get-together.

The first-ever NoSex Sex Party will take place on Saturday, July 29, in a loft in Gowanus, with sex-positives themes—but no actual sex allowed.

So what’s a sexless ‘sex party’ look like? It will be sexy, for sure. Hosted by hookup app Headero, the sex-themed party is designed to create a safe space for exploration with absolutely no pressure. In fact, actually having intercourse at the party is not allowed.

Instead, guests can dance while DJs spin near a dance floor, hang in a themed lounge with cocktails and open sexual discussion. A pro photographer in a photobooth won't stop their subjects from stripping, and if you need inspo, on-stage performances will be there to observe. Sensory and kink sexploration stations can help engage your imagination and pro-dommes on stage will be looking for audience participation. Niki Davis-Fanblooom will be offering sensual chocolate sexplorations and PLANETWOMB will lead erotic tarot. Sydona will lead a rope station and performance artists The Bluenettes will lead the impact station & St Andrews Cross. It's definitely a vibe, with sexual liberation as the guiding principle of the inclusive fete.

There’s no dress code, kink wear and gear are permitted, but full nudity is not. Staff and volunteers will be on-site to ensure the experience is safe and consensual for all.

Tickets to the NoSex Sex Party are $50 via Eventbrite. Doors open at 9pm and the party will rage until 2am.