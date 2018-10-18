A spooky L train shutdown-themed haunted house and nightclub is coming to NYC

If you ask New Yorkers what scares them the most, a few things are bound to come up repeatedly: Discovering bed bugs, trying to find an affordable apartment, having an appointment in Times Square. But at the top of that list at the moment, especially for those who live in Brooklyn or off 14th Street in Manhattan, is the ever-approaching L train shutdown.

New York’s very own Brexit (Brooklyn exit) isn’t set to go into effect until April, but if you want to face your fears of the impending transit terror now, you’re in luck. Starting Thursday night and running through November 3, an L train shutdown-themed haunted house is taking over a 40,000-square-foot warehouse in Bushwick, a neighborhood that will be especially affected by the lack of train service.

The haunted house imagines a Brooklyn that exists six month after the L train stopped running and the borough has descended into a nightmare hellscape featuring “decaying streets, warped by the chaos and destruction wrecked by the disturbing aftermath of the L train shutdown.” Sounds about right!

Within the space, a nightclub called Club Transit (“Please stand clear of the closing bar.”) will be bringing special parties and live events to the warehouse throughout the pop-up’s run—including a special edition of the very fun Bubble T on October 26.

You can get tickets for the events, which run from $20–$35, on the spooky space’s official site.