A stunning visual installation opens at One World Trade Center

The immersive experience lets visitors explore the past, present and future of the ever-resilient lower Manhattan.

A brand-new immersive visual experience is landing atop the One World Trade Center this fall. Through a series of interactive visual installations, visitors to One World Observatory will step into a narrative voyage exploring the past, present and future of Lower Manhattan.

The stimuli-packed journey comes courtesy of the Montreal-based immersive media studio Float 4.

“This project is, at its core, a celebration of New York and New Yorkers,” says Alexandre Simionescu, CEO of Float4, “and we focused the narrative on Lower Manhattan because of its fundamental role in New York City’s rich history. As a narrative backdrop, the theme of travel is weaved throughout the four unique digital interventions: the Global Welcome Center, the Portal Wall, the Horizon Grid and the Reflection screen.”

Here’s some of what visitors can expect:

The Global Welcome Center introduces guests to an interactive visual installation on a display of monumental proportions. Meant to create a sentiment of arrival and awe, the content greets each visitor in their language of origin.

The Reflection Screen gives visitors a 3D bird’s eye view of One World Trade Center.

Using historical footage, the Horizon Grid presents a brief history of lower Manhattan through a thoughtfully animated visual journey; a series of iconic events and locations viewable from the observatory.



The Portal Wall presents a contemporary view of the World Trade Center Plaza, including future developments such as 5 World Trade Center and the Perlman Center for the Arts.

Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance.