A stylish vegetarian Chinese restaurant just opened in Williamsburg

Williamsburg has become quite the destination for excellent Chinese food in the 2020s, with another Chinese restaurant just debuting in the Brooklyn neighborhood.

Púsù, a modern vegetarian Chinese restaurant just opened at 318 Bedford Avenue, between South 1st and South 2nd St. Translating from “uncut gems” (璞玉) in Chinese, Púsù aims to create a serene and unpretentious dining ambiance with a spacious, open-air layout, minimalist interior design, and skylight in the back dining room.

Head Chef Owen Liu's innovative cooking techniques meld Northwestern Chinese, Hangzhou, and Cantonese cuisines. The menu offers cold dishes, small and large plates, soup, rice and noodles, and dim sum, and everything is plant-based. Highlights include spinach stacks with sesame and spicy mustard sauce, beetroot and fennel salad, eggplant purée with bao cui (Chinese cracker), tri-color cold noodles, Tai Chi soup, sweet and sour Beyond Pork, pineapple fried rice, and Mapo tofu pumpkin stew.

Evan Sung Tri-color cold noodles at Púsù

The cocktail menu is inspired by the bounty of China’s landscape, with four categories: Farmland, Forest, Garden, and Orchard. Standouts include the light and refreshing Celery (celery bitters, Gentian liqueur, Roku Gin); the salty Sea fennel (sea fennel brine, Italicus, cardamom-infused Neptunia, Super verjuice); the floral Osmanthus (candied hibiscus, Hawthorn-infused Aperol, club soda, prosecco), and the rich Blueberry (cold brew coffee, Italicus, coffee liqueur, Haku vodka, blueberry, and Biscoff garnish).

Several bar snacks are also served to complement the craft drinks, such as deep-fried mushrooms with salt and pepper, Chef Liu's healthier spin on truffle fries.

Púsù is open from Monday to Thursday, noon to 11pm, and Friday to Sunday, 10:30am to 11:30pm.