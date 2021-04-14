New York


Coby Club
A sultry new underground lounge is opening this month in Chelsea

An exclusive first look at the subterranean new nightlife destination on Seventh Ave.

By
Will Gleason
Looking for some new spots in the city to explore as the five boroughs continue to reopen? Here’s an underground spot you’ll want to add to your list.

Coby Club is a new, subterranean lounge opening on Seventh Ave that’s inspired by 1960s San Francisco nightlife. The lush space pays homage to San Francisco Chinatown nightlife in the 1960s and one woman in particular who was at the heart of it: Miss Coby Yee, the glamorous dancer and owner of the iconic club Forbidden City.

The space certainly does have a sense of mystique to it with black velvet banquettes and red, silk-shaded lighting. In one especially timely touch, the walls are adorned with gold embossed phoenix-like dragons, meant—in part—to represent the city’s nightlife dramatically rising from the ashes this year with a new sense of strength and optimism. Who doesn’t love a little metaphorical wall art?

When the space opens on April 22, you can swing by for craft cocktails and small plates. Live musical performances and other forms of live entertainment are planned for the near future once current restrictions relax. The owner behind the new lounge, Bob Pontarelli, has launched other well-known past restaurant and nightlife ventures, including Crowbar, Barracuda, Leshko’s, Elmo and Industry Bar. 

On the menu will be small plates like tuna tartare with avocado and sweet chili, spicy wings with soy-ginger honey glaze and a charcuterie board. Cocktails will include twists on classics like the Burnt Orange Old-Fashioned with rye whiskey, sweet grapefruit liquor, aromatic bitters and a burnt orange rind and The Forbidden City with gold tequila, fresh mango puree, fresh lime, cayenne and a chili salt rim.

Coby Club will initially be open Wednesday through Saturdays from 6pm to 11pm and reservations will be available on Resy. It's located at 156 1/2 Seventh Ave.

Photograph: Courtesy Coby Club
