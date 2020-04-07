Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right A virtual Met Gala is happening this year and you're invited
A virtual Met Gala is happening this year and you're invited

By Shaye Weaver Posted: Tuesday April 7 2020, 3:31pm

met gala
Photograph: Shutterstock

Fashionistas were disappointed to hear that the Metropolitan Museum of Art officially postponed its annual Met Gala last month, but now they'll have something new to look forward to on the first Monday in May.

An online group, specifically the high fashion community on Twitter, has resurrected the Met Gala as a virtual event on May 4, which was when the original event was slated to take place.

Each year, the Met Gala's celebrity guests bring their A-game (Who could forget Lady Gaga's massive pink dress and Katy Perry's hamburger dress last year?), and while this iteration may be very different, the hope is still to bring boundary-pushing fashion to the forefront.

"Although this year's official Met Gala has been indefinitely postponed, the HFTwit Met staff would like to announce that the High Fashion Twitter Met Gala will still be happening on the first Monday in May!" the group tweeted.

While it's an unofficial, online event, everyone is invited to take part by posting their avant-garde or just stunning outfits. As usual, fashions must fall in line with the Met's theme, which this year is "About Time: Fashion and Duration," which curator Andrew Bolton described as a "reimagining of fashion history that’s fragmented, discontinuous, and heterogeneous" to Vogue.

The group even created categories for participants to compete in, including "photoset creation," "brand challenge," "wardrobe styling" and "illustration expertise." 

All you need to do to participate in the categories is to sign up here.

 

