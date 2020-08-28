A wax figure of Trump wearing a mask now greets visitors at Madame Tussauds

An American President is now committed to wearing a mask whenever they come into contact with other people. Unfortunately, this one is made of wax.

As high-profile attractions across New York continue to cautiously reopen, another one joined the list today: Madame Tussauds in Times Square. And like other well-known spots, this one looks somewhat different as it starts welcoming back visitors. In this case, however, the change is a bit more political in nature than hand sanitizing stations, capacity guidelines and socially distanced elevator rides.

Next to another, now-ubiquitous mask reminding visitors to wear a mask at all times now stands Tussauds’ towering wax figurine of President Trump wearing a simple black mask. Apparently, the statue weighs almost 240 pounds and its hair is sourced from yak! (The only statue at the wax museum that can boast of such a unique quality. Interesting!)

"At over 6 feet, the President is quite the imposing figure, thus we felt he was the perfect figure to remind our guests to take those selfies safely masked," Matthew Clarkson, a spokesperson for Madame Tussauds, told CNN regarding the attraction’s familiar new door greeter.

Topical references aside, if you feel like taking a trip to Times Square anytime soon (Why not?) you should also know that the museum has put into place some new, more serious guidelines to protect guests including timed tickets, contactless payments and frequent cleaning.

“The health of our guests and employees is of utmost importance. We are taking proactive steps to provide visitors with a safe, comfortable environment while offering an enjoyable escape as guests take in the sights and sounds at Madame Tussauds, the World’s Best Wax Museum,” said General Manager of Madame Tussauds New York, Mindy Clements, in a statement. “After all, the stars have missed seeing their fans!”

In the words of at least one prominent wax statue, it’s good to be yak.

Most popular on Time Out

- The 9 best streets for outdoor dining in NYC this summer

- These New Yorkers created a real-life Mario Kart course through NYC

- Dominique Ansel announced his September Cronut today

- The 10 types of New Yorkers that have emerged from quarantine

- Check out the new rooftop installation on top of the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Share the story