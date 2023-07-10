Living in New York may sometimes feel like a fairytale (train delays and trash rats NOT included), and this epic party is going to transport you to an entirely immersive magical evening.

Once Upon a Palooza will take place in Bushwick (where else?) on Friday, July 14, starting at 10pm. This will be the 7th annual Palooza party benefiting the Palooza Foundation for the Arts. Proceeds will also support the WGA and ongoing writers’ strike.

The party's theme is intended to create a whimsical fairytale land at The Meadows, where guests can dance with princesses gone wild, slay a dragon, or grind on sexy Shrek. Yes, that's happening.

Palooza

The Once Upon a Palooza event promises games, art installations, and a roaming cast of characters, so any guest (21 and over) can write their own fairytale and happily ever after, at least if the L train comes on time at 4 am.

During the party, two stages, the Royal Castle (complete with a ball pit moat) and Enchanted Forest, will host music, as famous fairy tale characters bring on the drama, striking in support of the writers who are being replaced with MagicMirrorGPT.

Of course, guests are encouraged to dress up for the evening. Costumes, cocktail attire, and fairy tale clothing are all welcome, and an official Pinterest lookbook features everything from medieval glam to cottage core glitz to Disney-inspired drag. The Meadows has a capacity of 450 people, so expect this to be a wild party.

Tickets to the one-night-only event start at $32 online. A VIP package is $63.49 and includes a specially branded Surong, VIP experiences with the cast, and plus gratitude from the Palooza Foundation.