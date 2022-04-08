Afternoon Tsaa is a pop-up with treats from around the world

This pop-up afternoon tea is unlike any you've sipped before. Tsaa, the Tagalog word for tea, is a pop-up experience curated by The Boiis Co, a New York mochi shop. Each event unites AAPI-owned businesses to serve small bites along with cups of tea.

To kick off 2022's Afternoon Tsaa, a collaboration with Bee Cafe (60-11 39th Ave., Queens) will fill the breezy, plant-filled space with cozy afternoon teatime vibes, plus treats served in a swinging basket. Complimentary coffee will be served, as well as the cafe's signature Bee Puffs (empanadas) with chicken or beef fillings.

Other Afternoon Tsaa treats will include classic Spicy Turon with banana, jackfruit and burnt hot honey by Chef Francis Maling of Bad for Business; Mochi filled cookies with Thai Tea mochi and matcha with ube mochi by The Boiis Co, chocolate filled choco puto and poto with cheese by Pandayo NY; Brazo de Mercedes Cheesecake from WhiskPastryNYC; sugar cookie eggs and gems by Jesebel Gumogda of Pure Confections; and an iconic dark chocolate egg filled with chocolate covered cookie dough by chef Daniel Corpuz.

To wash down all those snacks, fresh tea will be brewed in flavors including Nepal Breakfast Chai, Shangri-La Oolong, and Kumari Gold, all from Nepal Tea, which sources tea leaves from the Himalayas.

Afternoon Tsaa's spring edition will be held , Monday, April 11 through Sunday, April 17, from 12pm–5pm. Reservations at $85 for two people for one hour of tea time.