Against all the odds, traveling through LaGuardia is set to get even worse this weekend

If you’ve traveled through LaGuardia any time over the last year, then you know that the scrappy little Queens airport is currently (How do we put this?) a soul-crushing hellscape that makes you question every life decision you’ve ever made while choking on car exhaust in endless traffic, slowly inching your way towards terminals that have the overall aesthetic of a bus station you’d take shelter in while hiding from a tribe of roving, post-apocalyptic cannibals and, what’s that, oh, you live here now because they just keep cancelling your flight for unspecified mechanical reasons even though the entire crew is literally just a few feet away and the pilot seems as surprised as you.

That less-than-ideal travel situation is set to possibly worsen this weekend, with multiple airlines planning to switch their terminals of operation and travelers advised to arrive early for their flights. Beginning this Saturday, a total of six airlines will have new homes with the following changes planned:

American Airlines will go from being at Terminals B and C to just being at B

American Shuttle will go from Terminal C to Terminal B

Delta Shuttle will go from being at Terminal A and C to just being at C

JetBlue will go from Terminal B to Terminal A

Alaska Airlines will go from Terminal B to Terminal A

Frontier Airlines will go from Terminal B to having their departures at Terminal C and arrivals at Terminal D

Spirit Airlines will go from Terminal B to having their departures at Terminal C and arrivals at Terminal D

The moves are part of LaGuardia’s ongoing airport reconstruction project and surely have nothing at all to do with any cruel social experiments being conducted on hapless tristate travelers by our alien overlords. Good luck with those holiday flights, rubes!

