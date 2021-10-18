New York
Alamo Drafthouse opens in Manhattan tonight

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
One of Texas' best exports to New York City is getting a new Manhattan location this monday. Alamo Drafthouse, the cinema known for serving restaurant-quality food and drinks during its screenings, is opening its second New York location in Manhattan.

Adding to its downtown Brooklyn location, Alamo Drafthouse's second NYC locations will be at 28 Liberty St. with fourteen auditoriums that seat up to 578 guests in total. The theater chain is known for its luxury reclining seats with built-in tables and cupholders. It's like being in an elite private screening room, but anyone can buy a ticket. Movie buffs at Alamo's Lower Manhattan location will be treated to 4K digital projection and 7.1 Dolby surround sound. 

The opening screenings include current blockbusters like No Time to Die, and Marvel's Eternals as well as classics like 1933's original King Kong

The menu at Alamo Drafthouse features seasonal specials, as well as movie-inspired fare. The Manhattan opening menu includes bottomless popcorn ($9), an ode to Alamo's Texas routes with chips and queso ($10), plus pizzas, sandwiches and plenty of craft beer on tap.

Due to the nature of the food and drink service, Alamo is very specific about movie start times, and ticket holders won't be allowed in after the movie starts. If the train holds you up too much, go to the box office to exchange your ticket for another showing. 

General admission starts at $18.50, with 3D tickets going for $20.50 and matinees at only $15. Discounts are also available for seniors, students and kids. 

