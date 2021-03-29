Alibi Lounge, one of NYC's only Black-owned LGBTQ+ bars, is raising funds to stay open

Alibi Lounge, one of the city’s only Black-owned LGBTQ+ bars, is currently in the final stretch of a down-to-the-wire crowdsourced fundraising campaign to stay open.

The GoFundMe campaign, which we first reported on in June of last year, has been essential for keeping the locally-owned business and community hub afloat over this last challenging year. Now, the bar needs to raise money to pay $20,000 due to their landlord in just two days on March 31.

Fox 5 New York, Eater and other outlets have been working to raise awareness about the bar’s fundraising push in recent days, which is just the most recent chapter in owner Alexi Minko’s attempt to keep the space afloat this year.

Though many restrictions around drinking and dining in the city are gradually lifting, the bar has been struggling against the daily 11pm curfews, which have disproportionately affected late-night establishments.

"You gotta ask for help sometimes. If you deserve it, and if people know you’re speaking the truth, they will come to your rescue,” Minko told Time Out New York last year regarding his appeals for community support. “The community showed that they wanted Alibi to stay. It's humbling. I wish there was a platform where I could just go and scream at people, “Thank you!”

