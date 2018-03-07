All the summer concerts that have been announced so far

Noreaster who? Doesn't ring a bell. All we have on the mind at the moment is: Summer's right around the corner! (Give or take a few months.) Ok, maybe it's not time to break out the swim trunks just yet, but with all the recent announcements of outdoor concerts coming up this sunny season, it's hard not to break a sweat in anticipation. From Forest Hills, Queens, down to Coney Island's Amphitheater, we've collected all the biggest announcements together for your perusing pleasure.

Our favorite highlights include Chicago rap vet Common, who kicks off BRIC's staple series at the Prospect Park Bandshell with a free gig on June 3; twee-pop institution Belle and Sebastian at Forest Hills on June 8; and a double-header bill featuring indie-rock faves Grizzly Bear and Spoon (we interviewed both last year) on June 13. The bulk of the shows are ticketed "benefit" concerts that support two of the summer's free music series, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn and SummerStage

Check out the rest below and plan your summer accordingly.

Outdoor Summer Concerts 2018

June 3 Primus + Mastodon at Ford Amphitheater

June 5 Common at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! (free)

June 8 Belle and Sebastian at Forest Hills Stadium

June 9 Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats + The Head and the Heart at Forest Hills Stadium

June 13 The Decemberists + M. Ward at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!

June 13 Robert Plant & the Sensational Space Shifters + Sheryl Crow at Forest Hills Stadium

June 14 Vancy Joy + Alice Merton at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!

June 15 Alt-J + Kamasi Washington at Forest Hills Stadium

June 15, 16 Dead & Company at Citi Field

June 17 Roger Daltrey Performs The Who's Tommy at Forest Hills Stadium

June 20 Grizzly Bear + Spoon at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!

July 18, 19 Dispatch at SummerStage

July 19 Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!

July 19 Voodoo Threauxdown feat. Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue + Galactic + Preservation Hall Jazz Band + New Breed Brass Band at SummerStage

July 21 Coheed and Cambria + Taking Back Sunday at Ford Amphitheater

July 24 Arctic Monkeys at Forest Hills Stadium

July 25 Courtney Barnett + Julien Baker + Vagabon at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!

July 28, 29 Zach Brown Band at Citi Field

August 2 Beyoncé and JAY-Z at MetLife Stadium

August 7 Jason Mraz at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! (August 9 at SummerStage)

August 7 O.A.R. at SummerStage

Sept 8 Mac DeMarco at SummerStage

Sept 15 David Byrne + Tune-Yards at Forest Hills Stadium

Sept 22 Portugal. the Man + Lucius at Forest Hills Stadium