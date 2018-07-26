Ample Hills just opened a 15,000 sq. ft. ice cream factory in Red Hook

It’s not uncommon to find us crushing a few scoops from Ample Hills Creamery. And how we'll have a new location to crash, because the beloved ice cream giant—with shops scattered across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens—is expanding again, this time with a 15,000 square-foot ice cream factory in Red Hook (421 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn). In addition to the factory production space, the location features an interactive ice cream museum (which we think will be a bit more informational and genuinely interesting than the Museum of Ice Cream), as well as a scoop shop and party areas. The museum offers free, self-guided tours showing visitors the ice cream-making process as well as installations highlighting Brooklyn history.

You'll get to watch how the classic cult flavors—like Ooey Gooey Butter Cake (vanilla ice cream with hunks of St. Louis-style Ooey Gooey Butter Cake), The Munchies (pretzel-infused ice cream with clusters of Ritz crackers, potato chips, pretzels and mini M&Ms) and Peppermint Pattie (peppermint ice cream with semi-sweet chocolate flakes and homemade dark chocolate covered peppermint patties)—are made. This location will feature an exclusive flavor to the factory called “he Hook, with burnt sugar ice cream, homemade stroopwafels and chunks of salted fudge (a tribute to the Dutch settlers of Red Hook and the Revere Sugar Refinery factory in the area).

Whether you're in the mood for a cone or for churning up some Willy Wonka–style ice cream knowledge, this new Ample Hills location is sure to be a sweet addition to the neighborhood. The Red Hook Factory is open daily, Sunday through Thursday from noon to 10pm and Friday and Saturday from noon to 11pm.