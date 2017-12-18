Amtrak has released a new app that will guide you through Penn Station

Anyone who’s traveled through Penn Station knows that navigating its subterranean halls is an experience akin to fleeing a minotaur.

In an attempt to help riders navigate that confusing, maze-like transit hub, Amtrak has released a new app called, literally, FindYourWay. The app uses approximately 400 beacons installed across the station that are able to pinpoint your exact location using Bluetooth Low Energy and then give you turn-by-turn directions to help you reach your track.

“FindYourWay is more than just an interactive platform; it can also help prevent overcrowding in the station, delivering a measure of customer safety that other communication products and forms of travel cannot provide,” said Amtrak’s Chief Commercial Officer Stephen Gardner at an event announcing ofthe new app.

The app can also guide you things like ATM machines and restaurants, which is a lot more than you can say for a ball of string. Unfortunately, it will be unable to help you avoid the dreaded Penn Station Scramble.

