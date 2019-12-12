An adult candy shop has opened in New York with boozy gummies

Smith & Sinclair, the UK-based company devoted to cheeky sweets like edible glitter and lollipops in a flavor called "Trump Sucks," has brought its creations to New York for the holidays. The brand has opened a whimsical pop-up in the West Village offering unusual candy concoctions, with planned activations ranging from drag bingo and alcohol-infused ice cream making with Ample Hills to dating nights co-hosted by Bumble.

Remember those vodka-infused gummy bears you made before you could legally drink? Well, you'll be able to pick up more mature takes on those boozy, dorm-room gummies at the temporary shop. High-quality, vegan varieties come in flavors including “Pineapple Bellini,” “Elderflower Gin Spritz” and “Passionfruit Mojito.” Somehow, they even manage to not taste cloyingly sweet. You can buy the gummies individually or in a pre-designated, eight-piece box set. (The treats contain 40% hard-alcohol in each serving, so, needless to say, you have to be 21+ to purchase.)

The alcohol in four single-serving gummies is roughly equal to that found in a standard shot. They should make for some fun, gimmicky stocking stuffers, perfect for those of us too lazy to make a mix drink ourselves.

In addition, the Smith & Sinclair outpost is hosting cocktail-making workshops in the space on how to make color-changing drinks, as well as one they’re calling “edible cocktails.” (Yes, cocktails are already safe-to-consume, but they’ve created a formula to distill the flavors of mixers into a powder form to be added to things like Champagne and other fizzy drinks.)

In addition to shelves lined with the boozy candies, the space also has a Christmas-themed photobooth area and a confessional wall for sexy secrets. A neon sign on one wall reads, "I licked it so its mine."