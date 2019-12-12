Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right An adult candy shop has opened in New York with boozy gummies
News / Drinking

An adult candy shop has opened in New York with boozy gummies

By Emma Orlow Posted: Thursday December 12 2019, 3:42pm

An adult candy shop has opened in New York with boozy gummies
Photograph: Courtesy Smith & Sinclair

Smith & Sinclair, the UK-based company devoted to cheeky sweets like edible glitter and lollipops in a flavor called "Trump Sucks," has brought its creations to New York for the holidays. The brand has opened a whimsical pop-up in the West Village offering unusual candy concoctions, with planned activations ranging from drag bingo and alcohol-infused ice cream making with Ample Hills to dating nights co-hosted by Bumble. 

Remember those vodka-infused gummy bears you made before you could legally drink? Well, you'll be able to pick up more mature takes on those boozy, dorm-room gummies at the temporary shop. High-quality, vegan varieties come in flavors including “Pineapple Bellini,” “Elderflower Gin Spritz” and “Passionfruit Mojito.” Somehow, they even manage to not taste cloyingly sweet. You can buy the gummies individually or in a pre-designated, eight-piece box set. (The treats contain 40% hard-alcohol in each serving, so, needless to say, you have to be 21+ to purchase.)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Smith & Sinclair (@smithandsinclair) on

The alcohol in four single-serving gummies is roughly equal to that found in a standard shot. They should make for some fun, gimmicky stocking stuffers, perfect for those of us too lazy to make a mix drink ourselves. 

In addition, the Smith & Sinclair outpost is hosting cocktail-making workshops in the space on how to make color-changing drinks, as well as one they’re calling “edible cocktails.” (Yes, cocktails are already safe-to-consume, but they’ve created a formula to distill the flavors of mixers into a powder form to be added to things like Champagne and other fizzy drinks.)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Smith & Sinclair (@smithandsinclair) on

In addition to shelves lined with the boozy candies, the space also has a Christmas-themed photobooth area and a confessional wall for sexy secrets. A neon sign on one wall reads, "I licked it so its mine."

Smith & Sinclair's pop-up is located at 66 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10011 from now until December 22nd. 
Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Emma Orlow 90 Posts

Combining her background in curatorial with her years in the food industry, Emma Orlow looks for stories about unconventional approaches to dining and the stories of the people behind them. Born and raised in New York, she's spent years covering the food, beverage, and design spaces. In addition to her work at Time Out, she's written for Eater, New York Magazine, Saveur, Vice MUNCHIES, Los Angeles Times, Architectural Digest, Edible Brooklyn, and more! Her words have been included on various school syllabi and panel discussions. Emma also makes art with food, putting on experiential shows throughout the city.

Emma has been with Time Out since 2019, and is the Associate Food & Drink Editor in New York. Reach Emma at emma.orlow@timeout.com or connect with her on Instagram @emorlow.

Latest news

    More news