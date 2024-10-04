An affordable housing lottery just opened in Gowanus

Gowanus has undergone huge transformation in the last decade—its proximity to some of the best and coolest neighborhoods in Brooklyn have made it the prime spot to be right now despite its toxic canal. Whole Foods moving in was just the tip of the iceberg.

And now that the neighborhood is one of the most desirable in NYC, moving here is more difficult than ever. Luckily, the city has made it possible. If the Gowanus monster doesn’t scare you, scroll down to find out how you can score an affordable apartment this month.

Where is it?

420 Carroll Street in Gowanus, Brooklyn.

How many units are available?

Ninety units out of 360 residences in the 20-story building.

What units are available?

Twelve studios, 49 one-bedrooms, 22 two-bedrooms, and seven three-bedrooms. Five percent of units are set aside for residents with mobility issues while 2% is set aside for those with vision and hearing disability. Community Board residents get 20% of the units while NYC employees will get 5%.

Photograph: courtesy Housing Connect NYC

How much do they cost?

It depends on income and household size, but the studios are listed between $784 to $2,185 per month; the one-bedrooms are listed at $828 to $3,298 per month; the two-bedrooms are listed at $967 to $2,768 per month. And the three bedrooms are listed at $1,093 to $3,174.

Tenants are responsible for electricity, electric stove and electric heat.

What else do we know about this building?

It is located along the Gowanus Canal where residents “can enjoy a waterfront promenade” (we’re not sure about that one) and its units have in-unit washer/dryers, dishwashers, high-end appliances, high-end counter tops, finishes, and hardwood floors as well as smart controls for heating & cooling.

There’s also common area Wi-Fi, a doorman, a concierge, an on-site resident manager, security cameras, package lockers, an elevator, an accessible entrance, and for additional fees, access to a gym, a media room, a party Room, a recreation room, a business center, a children’s playroom, a rooftop terrace, bike storage lockers, parking and EV Parking.

Photograph: courtesy Housing Connect NYC

Photograph: courtesy Housing Connect NYC

Photograph: courtesy Housing Connect NYC

What’s nearby?

The beloved, family-friendly neighborhood Carroll Gardens with all its great mom-and-pop shops and restaurants is just a walk west across the canal. The Whole Foods market is just a 10 minute walk around the corner, and Powerhouse Arts, Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club and Dinosaur BBQ are right across the street. This really is a prime location.

How do I qualify?

Your household income must be between $31,200 and $192,600. Qualified applicants will be required to meet additional selection criteria and those who live in NYC get a preference for apartments.

How do I apply and by what date?

To apply, you have to create an account on NYC Housing Connect, the main portal for the city’s affordable housing lotteries. You can find this listing here.

If you’re interested in throwing your hat into the ring to this affordable housing lottery, make sure to act fast—they tend to be pretty competitive and this building’s prime location probably means that the units won’t take long to get snatched up. The lottery ends in just 24 days on October 28, 2024.