An Alice In Wonderland-themed pop-up bar is coming to Brooklyn

If you really want to fall down the rabbit hole this April, then hop aboard this double-decker-party-bus-slash-Brooklyn-pop-up-bar. Confused? Maybe even think that sounds a little mad? Well, that’s kind of the point.

The Mad Hatters G&T Party Bus is hosting a two-hour immersive experience where guests take part in a kooky (aka boozy) Alice in Wonderland-themed tea party. The bar will be situated in a decked out double decker bus, which will set up shop in Brooklyn. On board, participants will make and sip on a trio of Victorian-inspired molecular cocktails. There will also be festive treats on hand to make it feel a little bit classy.

The bus’s opening date is not yet finalized—expect it to debut in late April or early May. You can register for tickets on their website. Needless to say, this will not be your typical afternoon tea party.

