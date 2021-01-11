An ambitious new High Line expansion will connect the park to Penn Station

The park will connect to the new Moynihan Train Hall and the forthcoming Manhattan West complex.

New Yorkers and travelers will be able to access Manhattan's elevated park, The High Line, from Penn Station thanks to a new proposal from Governor Andrew Cuomo.

During his State of the State address, the plan proposes to build a 1,200-foot, elevated, L-shaped walkway from the 10th Avenue terminus of the High Line to Brookfield's Manhattan West public space.

It would essentially extend the existing High Line eastward at 10th Avenue and 30th Street along Dyer Avenue to the mid-block between Ninth and 10th Avenues. There, it would turn north and connect into the elevated public space. The public space would then terminate on Ninth Avenue directly across from the entrance to the Farley Building and the new Moynihan Train Hall.

Photograph: Courtesy Governor's Office

The new walkway would connect right to the new $1.6 billion Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station that opened on January 1 with a spacious, light-filled atrium with a 92-foot-high glass skylight and soaring ceilings honoring the design of the original Penn Station.

Brookfield's Manhattan West, which would also be connected to the High Line, is a forthcoming eight-acre, mixed-use complex that'll span six million square feet with office space, 844 residences at The Eugene and the Pendry Manhattan West boutique hotel. There will also be a landscaped, two-acre public plaza with public art and events by Arts Brookfield; a new 10,000-square-foot entertainment destination and restaurant with a new theater, The Midnight Theater; a new restaurant and café called Hidden Leaf and a new Peloton headquarters. Plus, the NHL, will be moving its headquarters to the new One Manhattan West office tower, bring a central ice rink on the plaza with it during the colder months.

Photograph: Courtesy of Brookfield Properties

"The High Line extension, which will link the new Moynihan Train Hall to the Manhattan West plaza and the rest of the High Line, will be a major addition to the entire area, making it easier and more enjoyable for pedestrians to access and navigate Manhattan West and the neighborhood as a whole," said Ben Brown, Managing Partner, Brookfield Property Group. "It’s a terrific public-private partnership and worthwhile investment, and the Governor deserves a lot of credit for making it possible."

This proposal is just the first phase of two planned extensions of the High Line—the second phase would extend the northwestern end of the High Line, which currently ends at 34th Street and 12th Avenue, northward past the Javits Center before turning west to cross the West Side Highway and end at Hudson River Park's Pier 76.

Photograph: Courtesy Governor's Office

"This will be the most ambitious redevelopment that New York City has seen in decades," Governor Cuomo said. "When the private sector economy lags, state governments build infrastructure and spur development. The beautiful Moynihan Train Hall is open, the renovation of Penn Station and this High Line extension project begin this year. This connection is part of a district-wide redevelopment of the West Side that will jumpstart the private market in a post-COVID world."

A video shows what it'll look like from start to finish:

Manhattan West Transit Video from Sara Fay on Vimeo.

