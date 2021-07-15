An "American Horror Story"-themed bakery is now open in the Meatpacking District

Do you ever find yourself wishing a cookie you were eating had a slightly more menacing vibe? Are you an avid follower of cakes with threatening auras? Can you just not wait for Halloween?? If the answer is D all of the above, then you’re in luck.

To celebrate the release of American Horror Stories on FX on Hulu today and American Horror Story: Double Feature, which premieres on FX on August 25, a one-of-a-kind “Night Bites Bakery” opened in NYC last night.

Photograph: Courtesy Delia Barth

The pop-up bakery is treating guests to sweet treats inspired by the series in addition to cool designs and characters based on past installments of American Horror Story. The bakery is set to drop a new cookie design each day and provide other great moments for fans like off-menu sweepstakes and sneak peeks at what’s to come in the upcoming season.

“This summer, we invite our audience to indulge in the sinfully delicious side of AHS and what better way to do that than with a custom cookie treat,” said Kenya Hardaway, FX’s Senior Vice President, Integrated Promotions Multi-Platform Marketing in a statement. “We look forward to bringing the Night Bites Bakery experience to fans across the country as we celebrate #AmericanHorrorSummer, and whet their appetites ahead of these exciting premieres.”

Photograph: Courtesy Delia Barth

Reservations to attend the (18+) pop-up bakery in the Meatpacking District can be made at the following Eventbrite page. Can’t make it yourself? Not to worry. You can also order exclusive cookie drops from the bakery online at ahsnightbites.com.

Stay tuned for more information on upcoming locations of the horror-themed sweets shop in L.A. this August and at a surprise location yet to be announced.