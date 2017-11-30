An enchanting winter garden is now open at the Standard East Village

The time has come once again to get turnt in a yurt.

The Standard East Village’s annual winter garden returned this week to the corner of Bowery and E 5th St complete with cozy yurts, magical lights and fresh trees for sale. The tree market, a partnership with Crest Hardware, is held in the garden through December. There are 4, 5 and 6-foot-tall Christmas trees for sale, as well as table-top trees, wreaths, lighting and tree stands. The hotel also offers a delivery service for all of the items.

After perusing the greenery for sale, you can relax in one of the aforementioned heated yurts in the garden which are now taking reservations at yurtreservations@standardhotels.com. Hot spiked drinks and fondue are available for your personal yurt celebration, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Lower East Side Girls Club.

Photograph: Courtesy Standard Hotels

