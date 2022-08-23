New York
Timeout

Piggy lava buns at Congee Dim Sum House
Michael Tulipan

An enormous new Chinese restaurant just opened on the Bowery

Over 37 types of dim sum are served at Congee Dim Sum House.

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Congee Village is becoming a whole neighborhood! The beloved Congee Village on the Lower East Side (100 Allen St.) now has a sibling restaurant Congee Dim Sum House at 207 Bowery (between Delancey and Rivington. It's the third spot for father and son owners Peter Liang and Ricky Liang, who also own Congee Village Restaurant & Bar in Flushing. 

Congee Dim Sum House offers the classics of Congee Village, plus extensive dim sum, playful menu items and, in addition to a 180-seat dining room, three private rooms where guests can enjoy dinner and karaoke, plus a full bar and mezzanine area.

A private room at Congee Dim Sum House
The menu highlights the Cantonese cuisine the Liang's restaurants are known for, and more new menu items. 

Dim Sum is served all day with 37 different options such as pork soup dumplings, siu mai, pork buns, chicken feet, beef omasum with ginger and scallion, beef tripe with satay sauce, pork stomach with white pepper and baked durian puffs filled with creamy durian fruit. 

A spread of dim sum at Congee Dim Sum House
Peking duck, glazed spare ribs, plus an extensive selection of congee and dishes like lobster with sticky rice and pan-fried lamb chops with peppers and onions are just warm ups to a seafood menu featuring abalone, sea cucumber, birds nest, fish maw, Dungeness and blue crab, frogs and more less common items in Manhattan's Chinese food scene. 

Save room for dessert, because options range from the traditional—pineapple buns, natural bird nest with rock candy, and egg tarts—to the adorable piggy lava buns filled with egg custard.

Congee Dim Sum house is now open daily from 11am–10pm. Reservations for the karaoke rooms will be on Resy in early September. Online ordering is also available.

