Nebula
Upper Class International Designers

An enormous new nightclub is opening near Times Square

It's time to dance away the 2020s blues

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
If you're eager to embrace the raging '20s we were promised (and not the pandemic '20s we were given), an enormous new nightclub has your back. Nebula will bring a multi-level 11,000-square-foot club to 135 W. 41st Street on Friday, November 5. 

With a capacity for 700 guests, Nebula will be the largest club to open in Manhattan in years. A 5,500-square-foot dance floor offers plenty of space to show off your moves, plus a mezzanine level and lower level with three private club rooms dedicated to private groups (complete with their own dedicated bathrooms) lets you customize your going out experience. Think: Over-the-top karaoke nights, a seated dinner for twenty or a small dance party with your closest friends.

A movable ceiling, composed of six massive video panels, which are able to move and tilt individually or come together to form a venue-spanning screen, allow Nebula to change themes nightly. A cosmic night sky or hypnotic, rhythmic pulsing lights can change the vibe for an ever-new nightly clubbing experience.  

As part of New York City’s nightlife renaissance, Nebula will offer a preview weekend with GORDO (the house music alias of producer/DJ Carnage) on Friday, October 22 and Purple Disco Machine will headline on Saturday, October 23 with a mix of disco, nu disco, funk, soul and house. Halloween weekend will bring DJs on Thursday, October 28 and Saturday, October 30, with Nebula's grand opening on Friday, November 5 promising special surprise musical guests.

Nebula was created by New York nightlife expert Richie Romero, who is also behind 1OAK, Up&Down and Yang Gao.

