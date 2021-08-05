New York
Timeout

Illumination Press Image
Courtesy of Illumination

An epic light art festival is coming to Brooklyn this fall

Illumination Light Art Festival will feature original installations and pieces from Burning Man.

André Wheeler
New York is known as the city of lights, but a new installation at North Brooklyn Park will elevate that phrase to new heights. This October, the large-scale public art experience Illumination Light Art Festival will present a sprawling, multimedia experience that explores light as an artistic medium. 

The fantastical-leaning festival will take place from October 7-9, 2021 underneath the K Bridge Park in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Guests will have the chance to view ten light installations crafted by artists Paolo Montiel, Jen Lewin, Robert Montenegro, and Darrel Thorne along with artworks showcased at the popular Burning Man festival. And there will also be a dance floor experience and performances! 

The nightly event will be free to all, with advanced registration online available. Illumination’s organizers informed Time Out that 5,000 tickets are planned to be allocated each night. 

The upcoming Illumination Light Art Festival is part of a continuing revitalization of the area directly underneath the Kosciuszko Bridge, also known as “Under the K Bridge,” that sees the conversion of a formerly abandoned site into a multi-use seven-acre space. In addition to viewing awe-inducing lights, visitors to Illumination Light Art Festival can also enjoy elevated lawns and a view of the Manhattan skyline. 

Tickets for the event are set to be released soon on Illumination Light Art’s website.

