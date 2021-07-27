An epic summer concert is coming to Central Park

While the pandemic isn't quite over, New York has been celebrating decreasing cases, vaccinations and a return to vibrant city life for months. To add to a memorable summer, Saturday, August 21, will bring an epic We Love NYC Homecoming concert to Central Park's Great Lawn. 60,000 tickets will be free to anyone with proof of vaccination, meaning that children 12 and under won't be able to attend. Since the event is completely outdoors, masks will not be required.

The newly announced lineup spans a wide range of talent, from classical performers to hip-hop legends, including:

Jon Batiste

Andrea Bocelli

Kane Brown

LL COOL J

Elvis Costello

Lucky Daye

Earth, Wind & Fire

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds

Cynthia Erivo

Jimmy Fallon

Jennifer Hudson

Wyclef Jean

Journey

The Killers

Gayle King

Don Lemon

Barry Manilow

The New York Philharmonic

Polo G

Carlos Santana

Paul Simon

Patti Smith

Bruce Springsteen

Rob Thomas

The concert will be the capstone celebration of NYC's Homecoming week, which kicks off August 14 and will offer a week of smaller concerts and celebrations across the city. Events will include free movie screenings, cultural activities, public art, and more, with an emphasis on supporting small businesses and creators who faced immense challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Homecoming Concert

To secure tickets to the August 21 event, general admission as well as VIP tickets for purchase (this is New York, after all), will be released in batches starting on Monday, August 2 at 10 a.m. Each day, another batch will be released, so add these times to your calendar:

Tuesday, August 3 at 7 a.m.

Wednesday, August 4 at 9 p.m.

Thursday, August 5 at 7 a.m.

Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m.

Saturday, August 7 at 9 p.m.

“This is going to be an historic, monumental moment for all New Yorkers and all Americans. I’ll put it plainly: You’re going to want to be here." said Mayor de Blasio in a news release. “This is a celebration of our city, of every working family who faced incredible challenges last year and overcame. This is a celebration for you.”

For those who can't secure tickets, the concert will also broadcast worldwide on CNN.