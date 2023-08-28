An exhibit celebrating queer domesticity is coming to Soho

Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art will display Catherine Opie’s famous 1993 photograph Self-Portrait/Cutting and more.

A new art exhibit will put queer domesticity at the forefront this fall.

Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art‘s fall group exhibition, “Dreaming of Home,” will look at depictions of queer and trans domesticity via various perspectives and mediums.

Curated by contemporary artist Gemma Rolls-Bentley, the exhibition starts with Catherine Opie’s famed 1993 photograph “Self-Portrait/Cutting,” which examines queer people’s desires and restrictions by society.

On the 30th anniversary of the provocative piece, the exhibit then brings in more artwork that may answer questions incited by Opie’s work. International artists with work showcased in the galleries include Clifford Prince King, Jenna Gribbon, Sola Olulode, Cajsa von Zeipel, Nicole Eisenman, Christina Quarles, Shadi Al-Atallah, Kudzanai-Violet Hwami, Chiffon Thomas, Rene Matić, Leilah Babiyre, Ro Robertson, Sarah Francis, Laurence Philomene, Zackary Drucker, Amos Mac, Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley, Whiskey Chow, and Charmaine Poh.

“Dreaming of Home uniquely illuminates the heartbeat of Leslie-Lohman's mission—the thriving of queer lives in public and in private," said Alyssa Nitchun, Leslie-Lohman's Executive Director. "Opie's work is as visceral and as galvanizing as it was 30 years ago."

A free opening event on Wednesday, September 6, from 6 to 8pm will be open to all who want a first look at the exhibit at 26 Wooster Street in Soho. Additional programming following the theme of queer domesticity will follow until the exhibit closes on January 7, 2024.

Additionally, Leslie-Lohman will release a limited podcast series titled Dreaming of Home, focusing on the themes of a queer home.