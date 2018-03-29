An exhibit devoted to Taylor Swift is coming to New Jersey

Is New Jersey the new bastion for overly accessible pop music?

Last summer, Justin Bieber reportedly set up shop in Montclair, New Jersey, and starting this April, Newark's Prudential Center will host the Taylor Swift Experience. After originating at L.A.'s Grammy Museum in 2014 and hitting NYC's Seaport district last year, the exhibition comes to the Garden State with an updated aesthetic to match her new album Reputation. We can only hope that chokers will be available for purchase.

The “experience” features looks from videos like "“Look What You Made Me Do,” “Ready for It” and “Teardrops on my Guitar,” along with costumes from tours and grammy performances, handwritten lyrics and musical instruments. There's also an “early childhood keepsakes” section that's bound to be creepy, with “artifacts” that include a brown leather riding saddle, Swift family vacation photos and a 2001 newspaper clipping about an early performance. I'd love to see a star chart that explains the dark power of Swift, but perhaps we'll have to wait a little longer for that one.

Tickets run $7–$10. You can check out the exhibition Tuesday–Sunday throughout the summer. You can find out more information at the event’s website.

